Jinger Duggar visits her ‘happy place,’ shows off toned arms and killer legs in distressed denim

Jinger Duggar loves a good shopping adventure.

She and Jeremy Vuolo spent some time shopping this week. Her choice of clothing has evolved over the last three years.

The Counting On stars moved to California in 2019, and since then, they have been adapting to life on the West Coast.

Jinger Duggar visits ‘happy place’ in distressed jean shorts and black top

Jeremy Vuolo knows the way to Jinger Duggar’s heart.

The two visited Chance Vintage, which seems to be Jinger’s happy place.

In an Instagram post, Jeremy wrote, “Her happy place @chancevintage”

Jinger appeared to be living her best life as she posed for the photo. She wore her hair mostly natural, with the curly side coming out.

Her black top was fitted, showing off her very toned arms. Jinger’s distressed jeans weren’t visible in the post, but she later shared a photo alongside Jeremy, which showed her complete outfit.

Are Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo filming a new show?

Interestingly enough, it doesn’t appear this shopping trip was just for a good time.

The photo Jeremy Vuolo shared of his wife, Jinger Duggar, showed her wearing a microphone on her collar. It isn’t super obvious, but if one looks close enough, it’s there.

In another photo he shared on his Instagram story, someone appears to be behind the lens of a camera. That also alludes to the couple being up to something more than just shopping.

While it’s possible Jinger and Jeremy could be filming an ad for the store or something along those lines. He did use the “project” hashtag in the photo. It wouldn’t be shocking if it were just something they were doing to get attention, though.

Counting On was canceled last year, and since then, Jinger and Jeremy have chosen to keep their children out of the spotlight. They share photos of the girls and recently shared how big they’ve gotten and how they have their mom’s curly hair. Felicity and Evangeline’s faces are never shown, though.

It will be interesting to see what Jeremy and Jinger are up to with her wearing a mic. She hasn’t announced any upcoming reveals, so perhaps it is a surprise for fans.

As it stands now, Jinger Duggar is the wealthiest married Duggar sister. She brings in a six-figure income, which is impressive following the cancellation of Counting On.