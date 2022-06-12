Jeremy Vuolo shows off sleeveless Jinger Duggar and curly-haired daughters

Jeremy Vuolo showed off his wife and daughters. Pic credit: @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar very rarely show off their daughters, Felicity and Evangeline Vuolo.

They did share a lot with Felicity from the time she was born through the time Counting On was pulled. Evangeline had a birth story, but filming was on hiatus when she was born, and she never appeared on Counting On after her birth story was aired.

Despite the photos of Felicity out there, Jinger and Jeremy have only shown the girls from behind or with their faces not visible to protect their privacy and give them a shot at being “normal” while growing up.

Jeremy Vuolo shows off his girls

On Instagram, Jeremy Vuolo showed off his wife, Jinger Duggar, and Felicity and Evangeline from behind.

They attended a friend’s wedding, where their girls were flower girls. Jinger was in a blue sleeveless dress. It was a shorter dress that showed off her legs a bit.

He captioned the post, “Summer is wedding season. It’s also swimming season. Here’s me and @jingervuolo at our friend’s wedding last night making sure the flower girls didn’t swan dive into the fountain.”

Felicity and Evangeline wore matching dresses that were sleeveless white with a blue bow on the back. It matched their mom’s dress perfectly.

What are Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo up to?

Recently, Jeremy Vuolo completed seminary school. It has been a long time coming for the couple, and something to celebrate.

The couple moved to California in 2019, just after her Grandma Mary died. They were headed to the West Coast but returned home to Arkansas when the tragedy struck. In the three years they’ve been there, they haven’t returned home much, only coming back for big family events like weddings.

Several Duggar siblings have flown out to visit Jinger and Jeremy multiple times. Michelle Duggar has also gone there without Jim Bob Duggar at least twice. There is a contentious situation between the Vuolos and Duggars. Jeremy revealed Jinger’s parents took issue with her wardrobe choices.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar took a stand against Josh Duggar when the guilty verdict was rendered in December 2021. They called him a hypocrite and wrote the harshest statement that was put out from the Duggar family. They remained silent when the sentencing was handed down but threw massive shade when posting a message while Jeremy wore a #Savethechildren shirt.

Jinger and Jeremy enjoy their family time, even if keeping up with their curly-haired daughters is a lot.