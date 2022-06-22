Jeremy Vuolo speaks out ‘Josh Duggar is not a representative of Jesus’

Jeremy Vuolo went hard on Josh Duggar, Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo finally spoke out about Josh Duggar’s sentencing.

It has been a month since the former reality TV star was given 12.5 years in federal prison after being convicted of child pornography in December 2021.

Other Duggar siblings have made statements, including Jason Duggar and Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard. Still, Jeremy had a lot to say about where he and Jinger stand following the sentencing.

Jeremy Vuolo takes a tough stance on Josh Duggar

Interestingly, Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar decided to use a video message to say what they needed to say instead of just using a blog or their Instagram story.

The video is 17 minutes long and focuses on the Bible principles and the effect Josh Duggar has had on those around him while proclaiming he is a follower of Christ.

Jinger isn’t seen in the video at all, but since Jeremy is the head of the family, he is also speaking on her behalf. Jeremy focuses a lot on examples of sin and those who profess they are a Christ-follower but are doing bad things while no one is watching.

He said, “Often, the devil wears a suit and tie. The wolf in sheep’s clothing is more dangerous and damaging to the name of Christ than the outright opponent. And sadly, Josh’s life has proven to be one of a hypocrite, one thing in public and one thing in private.”

Jeremy talked about how he felt about what Judge Brooks said to Josh during sentencing: “I found Judge Brooks’ words to Josh quite profound. He essentially said who you are in private is who you truly are.”

As Jeremy Vuolo closed the video, he said, “Josh Duggar is not a representative of Jesus.”

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar doubled down on their claims Josh is a ‘hypocrite’

When Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spoke out about Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, they called him a “hypocrite” then too.

They have taken a staunch stance against Josh Duggar and his crimes. They have been clear that their hearts are broken for the children and the victims. Jinger was one of the sisters molested by him in the early 2000s, which may be why she let Jeremy do the talking on her behalf.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo may have waited nearly a month to speak out about Josh Duggar’s sentencing, but their statement has been bolder than anyone could have imagined.