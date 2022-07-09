Jessa Duggar remains queen of clapback, confirms she was at Jill Duggar’s baby shower

Jessa Duggar clapped back after a follower insinuated Jill Duggar didn’t have family support. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar is known for her clapbacks. She isn’t afraid to confront trolls and critics who challenge her family members.

The Counting On star has been responding on social media for years, while most of her siblings remain quiet. Jessa stuck up for her sister, Jana Duggar, last year when her legal issues arose dealing with a minor in her care. She went on the record saying she absolutely would trust Jana with her kids and implied everyone makes mistakes.

She’s now going to bat over the insinuation that none of the Duggar family members showed up to Jill Duggar’s recent baby shower. It was hosted by Amy Duggar King, Deanna Duggar, and Derick’s mom, Cathy. It didn’t appear that any Duggar siblings, parents, or spouses attended, but Jessa was there.

Jessa Duggar claps back, says, ‘she has family support’

As it turns out, Jessa Duggar did attend the event hosted in honor of her big sister, Jill Duggar. She was not shown in any of the photographs, so it was assumed that only Amy Duggar King and Deanna Duggar represented Jill’s side of the family. However, Jessa made it clear she was there.

When a follower commented on the photos Amy recently shared on Instagram, she weighed in.

The follower wrote, “I couldn’t believe that none of her siblings were there 🤬😤”

Jessa Duggar responded to the statement, revealing that Jill “has family support.”

The Counting On star said, “These rumors make me angry, and I’m here to put a stop to it. The narrative these kinds of comments put forward is a false one. Simply not true. I was there at the shower, but pretty much everyone else was out of town whether for a wedding, family reunion, or beach trip. Summertime is busy and you cannot always coordinate 19+ schedules. Anyone with more than one adult kid should know that. My mom and all of us sisters + SIL love her dearly and she knows that! While baby showers are a blast, they’re not the only time family members get together and hang out. We spend plenty of time together even if there aren’t photos circulating on the internet to prove it. Pics are great, but sometimes you’re caught up in the conversation and enjoying everyone company and not every gathering, play date or dinner has to be a photo op. Quit spreading hate. She has family support— stop this nonsense.”

Why are there questions surrounding support for Jill Duggar?

When Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard walked away from Counting On in 2017, there was speculation of a family rift. That was confirmed when Derick revealed that he and Jill needed permission to be at the Duggar compound.

The couple also did Q&A sessions and revealed there was some tension with family members. Jill did not elaborate, but she confirmed that some of her siblings disagreed with her and Derick’s choices. They also walked away from the IBLP teachings, though they continue to remain faithful.