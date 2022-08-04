Counting On: When is Abbie Grace Burnett due?

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett will welcome their baby boy soon. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar are expecting their second child together.

In a sweet post, the couple announced they were having a little boy on Mother’s Day.

They haven’t shared a lot of social media since the big news, but Abbie is getting close to her due date.

When the initial post was made, it was speculated her due date would be at the end of August or the beginning of September. John and Abbie shared their little boy would be born at the end of summer.

Their little girl, Gracie, celebrated her second birthday earlier this year and will be a little over two and a half when her baby brother is alive.

So, when is Abbie Grace Burnett due with baby boy Duggar?

Abbie Grace Burnett due date revealed

We were on the right track when we guestimated the end of August or beginning of September for Abbie Grace Burnett’s due date.

In Touch Weekly was able to dig up a registry believed to belong to Abbie and John David Duggar. The official due date listed is September 8, which is just a little over a month away.

They have an Amazon registry if it is indeed the actual list. In the past, fake registries have popped up, so it’s possible it’s not real. However, the due date makes sense.

As of now, none of the items listed have been purchased.

Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar follow the Duggar grandson train

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu broke the long-running granddaughter train when they welcomed Truett back in May.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard followed suit when they welcomed Frederick in early July. He was a few weeks early and will hit his one-month milestone in just a few days.

Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar will add another boy to the line when they welcome their son in September. No name has been given or teased, but they didn’t share Gracie’s name ahead of her birth either.

Once baby boy Duggar is born, he will be the 25th grandchild for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. That has been announced to the public. There is speculation that Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar welcomed a baby earlier this year.

No one has confirmed that was the case, but Lauren appeared pregnant in Jed and Katey’s gender reveal video. Kendra Caldwell also looked pregnant earlier this year when Jeremiah Duggar married Hannah Wissmann.

As of now, there are no other confirmed Duggar pregnancies.