Jedidiah Duggar shows off wife Katey and son Truett

Jedidiah Duggar shows off Katey and Truett. Pic credit: @jed_duggar/Instagram

Jedidiah Duggar is a proud man.

He often shows off his beautiful wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, and now that the two share a son, Truett is often seen on his page.

The former Counting On star has a public social media page, but Katey’s page is private.

They have tried their hand at YouTube vlogs, but it doesn’t appear they have taken off as they had hoped. However, that doesn’t mean they are done.

Counting On followers didn’t get to see Jed and Katey court or get engaged. All of that was kept private. The wedding was also private and was not filmed for the show.

When the show was canceled in 2021, the unmarried siblings and their courtships and weddings became personal, and the public wasn’t included.

Jedidiah Duggar called Katey and Truett his ‘favorite things’

On his Instagram page, Jedidiah Duggar couldn’t help but show off his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, and his little boy, Truett.

This is the first child for Jed and Katey. They announced their pregnancy in August 2021, just a few months after they tied the knot.

Truett was the newest Duggar grandchild until July, when Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcomed their third child.

In his post, Jed wrote, “My two favorite things in life! ☺️”

Katey wore a pink shirt that read, “it’s the little things in life,” while Truett’s pink shirt read, “little thing.”

The couple celebrated one year of marriage in April, and Truett just hit his three-month milestone.

Jedidiah Duggar’s twin got married this year

Almost a year after Jedidiah Duggar tied the knot, his twin brother, Jeremiah Duggar, married his lady love, Hannah Wissmann.

For several months rumors of a Duggar/Wissmann courtship swirled. While Jer and Hannah were suspected, Stephen Wissmann and Jana Duggar were also on the radar.

Jed is still ahead of Jer in the family department, though. Jeremiah and Hannah have not announced a pregnancy, and they have been married for nearly five months.

Currently, the Duggar siblings aren’t expecting; if anyone is, there has not been a public announcement. Jill Duggar was the most recent sibling to welcome a little one, and her son is approaching his one-month milestone.

It looks like Jedidiah Duggar is enjoying his little family and is happy to dote on his wife and their son any chance he gets.

When the couple will choose to expand their family remains unclear, but it’ll likely be sooner rather than later.