Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar’s fourth child: Christina Caldwell shares new photos

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell still haven’t commented on their fourth child. Pic credit: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar were rumored to have been pregnant at Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s wedding earlier this year.

The couple never revealed a pregnancy or birth, but it appears they did welcome a fourth baby a few months ago.

During Joy-Anna Duggar’s gender reveal, Joseph was spotted holding a baby in his coat. It was unclear whether it was a little boy or a girl, but it was a clear sign the couple quietly welcomed another child.

Recently, Christina Caldwell, Kendra’s mom, shared some photos that appear to have the unannounced Duggar baby. Christina and Kendra were pregnant together twice, and the youngest baby didn’t fit either of those pregnancies.

Christina captioned the carousel of photos, “She’s a hugger.”

It was presumably about her toddler, who would be around 18 months now, hugging various family members, including a baby who is only a few months old.

Did Christina Caldwell reveal Joe and Kendra’s baby?

The comments on the Instagram post are primarily about whether the baby is Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s child.

Christina Caldwell has not yet responded. However, if it isn’t her child, the only other option is that it is her grandchild.

One of the commentators wrote, “So you’re showing pictures of Joe and Kendra’s fourth child, even though they’ve never admitted publicly that she was even pregnant again or gave birth? Seems rather disrespectful.”

Another said, “Who’s all the babies and toddlers. Kendra and Joe’s and Kristinas.”

Pic credit: @thecaldwellfamily/Instagram

Where did Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell disappear to?

Following the cancellation of Counting On and the debacle with Josh Duggar’s arrest, trial, and sentencing, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell seemed to move away from social media.

They were still spotted at family events, including Jedidiah and Jeremiah’s weddings, Joy-Anna Duggar’s gender reveal, and more.

However, their own social media presence went by the wayside. This was their chance to move back into a more private life, away from the cameras and opinions of followers who didn’t know them.

Kendra often received negative feedback and comments about how she parented, no matter what she posted. Once the obligation to be a public figure was over, she and Joseph likely ran for the hills.

Given the glimpses that have now been seen of their fourth child, there is hope that Kendra and Joseph will speak up and reveal the name of their new child and when he or she was born.