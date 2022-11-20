Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell spotted with unannounced fourth child

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were spotted with their fourth child. Pic credit: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have stepped back from social media following the cancellation of Counting On last year.

The couple had already welcomed three children at that point: Garrett, Addison, and Brooklyn.

During Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s wedding, Kendra appeared to be heavily pregnant. That was in March, so it tracks that their little one would only be a few months old.

A few weeks ago, Jim Bob Duggar revealed Joy-Anna Duggar’s unborn baby would be grandchild number 30. He essentially confirmed that Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar welcomed a baby along with Kendra and Joseph.

Joy-Anna Duggar shared a video from the gender reveal she held earlier this week, and it looks like that confirmed Kendra and Joseph welcomed another baby.

Here’s what we know about the baby Kendra and Joseph welcomed.

Joseph Duggar spotted with a baby in his jacket

Joy-Anna Duggar shared her gender reveal, and followers learned she and Austin Forsyth would welcome a baby boy in May 2023.

Jill Duggar was in attendance, along with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. John David Duggar’s wife, Abbie Grace Burnett, was also there for the reveal, and in a few of the shots, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were visible.

Joseph Duggar appears to be holding a baby in his jacket. Pic credit: @FollowtheForsyths/YouTube

In another shot of the party, it’s very clear that Kendra is in the minty coat.

Kendra Caldwell and her children, Garrett and Addison, can be seen on the left of the photo. Pic credit: @FollowtheForsyths/YouTube

Why did Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar pull back from social media?

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar pulled back from social media a year ago.

The last post on Instagram is a birthday shoutout to their daughter, Addison, who celebrated her second birthday. That was over a year ago, as she celebrated her third birthday earlier in November.

They didn’t make a huge announcement but seemed to have followed suit with Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson. Their distance has allowed them to lead a more private life than some of their siblings.

It’s unclear when the baby was born or the gender, as the baby was tucked into Joseph’s jacket. Based on the timeline, it’s likely Kendra gave birth in June or July, around the same time Jill Duggar welcomed her son, Frederick.

Kendra and Joseph join Lauren and Josiah in being outed over their second child due to being at a family event.