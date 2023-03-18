Are Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar having another baby? Here’s what we know

Another Duggar baby boom appears to be in the cards for 2023.

The last time this happened was in 2019 when Jessa Duggar welcomed Ivy Jane in May, and Kendra Caldwell, Lauren Swanson, and Anna Duggar welcomed their baby girls in November. Joy-Anna Duggar was supposed to be a part of the November crew, but she, unfortunately, lost her daughter Annabell at 20 weeks gestation.

Lauren and Josiah Duggar welcomed their daughter Bella in November 2019. They also welcomed another little girl, whose name was revealed in a Duggar family video that was shared around Christmas. The couple was spotted holding their infant last fall, but no official announcement was made to the public.

It looks like Josiah and Lauren will be a family of five come May, when she is reportedly due with her third child.

Thanks to the Facebook Page Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray, an Amazon baby registry was dug up. The name on it is Lauren Duggar, with the location being Rogers, Arkansas.

May will be a busy month for the Duggars, as three new grandbabies are set to arrive.

Is it a girl or boy for Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar?

Based on what the Amazon registry reveals, it looks like it will be another little girl for Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar.

They already have their little girl, Bella, 3, and their newest addition, Daisy, who is around a year old. Lauren was pregnant in Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s gender reveal for Truett, and he will be 1 in May.

Lauren is reportedly due May 3, and Katey will welcome her daughter with Jed near the end of May as she is just due one day apart from Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, who are expecting a baby boy.

Lauren Swanson with Daisy in her coat. Pic credit: @JedKateyDuggar/YouTube

How many 2023 Duggar babies will there be?

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar were set to welcome their little girl in January 2023, but she arrived early.

That leaves the ladies who are due in May. Lauren Swanson, Katelyn Nakatsu, and Joy-Anna Duggar are all close to expanding their families.

Jessa Duggar was supposed to be part of this group too, but she revealed she experienced a miscarriage around the holidays. It was expected she was pregnant, but she took time to process things after her loss. Jessa wasn’t present at any of the family parties, and since she usually films, followers were concerned about her.

There are still several months to go in 2023, but if any siblings or their wives haven’t fallen pregnant, they will unlikely welcome a baby in 2023. It’s still possible that some may not have announced they are expecting, especially Kendra Caldwell.

One thing is for sure, though. Anna Duggar won’t be welcoming any more “M” babies.