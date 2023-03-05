Joy-Anna Duggar shares bump update in jeans

Joy-Anna Duggar is moving along in her pregnancy.

She shared her 28-week update via a mirror selfie.

The Counting On star was in jeans and a fitted green long-sleeved shirt. Her baby bump was visible and had grown since her last update a few weeks back.

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are expecting a baby boy in May, just one day apart from Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu, who are welcoming a little girl.

This pregnancy has been relatively uneventful for Joy-Anna, who announced the news before exiting her first trimester. She and Austin were in Alaska when they found out, and they documented the moment they learned they were expecting.

With her May due date fast approaching, Joy-Anna and Austin have been documenting some of the more exciting moments of their everyday lives for their YouTube channel.

Joy-Anna Duggar shows off her growing bump. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar visited Jinger Duggar in California

Following Jinger Duggar’s book release and tons of press, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth visited her and Jeremy Vuolo with their two little ones in tow.

There was plenty of sister time, and the cousins enjoyed hanging out while exploring California.

Joy-Anna shared a photo of herself alongside Jinger while gushing about “sister time.”

She wrote, “Cali weather and sister time is just what I needed. Love you, Jinger!❤️”

How many more Duggar grandbabies are due in 2023?

Joy-Anna Duggar and Katelyn Naakatsu are the only two Duggar women who have confirmed a pregnancy. They are both due in May and just one day apart.

Jessa Duggar recently revealed she suffered a miscarriage around the holidays and explained why she was absent during many Duggar family events.

Several Duggar siblings have chosen not to announce their pregnancies anymore. Lauren Swanson and Kendra Caldwell both welcomed babies in private last year. Neither has confirmed the birth of their children, though they have been spotted in photos and Duggar videos.

Joy-Anna has yet to reveal what she plans to name her little boy, but Jedidiah Duggar and Katey already shared their baby girl will be called Nora Kate.

Some other siblings will likely fall pregnant before the year is up, especially if they fall pregnant almost immediately after welcoming their baby, as Jed and Katey did with Truett. There will be a little over a year between their two children.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are ready to welcome their little one in 12 weeks or less.