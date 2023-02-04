Joy-Anna Duggar shows off baby bump for 24-week update

Joy-Anna Duggar is more than halfway through her pregnancy.

She and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their third child.

The couple announced their pregnancy early, discovering the news while on vacation with friends in Alaska.

As things progress, Joy-Anna is keeping followers updated with her bump progress.

The Counting On star looked healthy as she showed her growing baby bump in a mirror selfie.

Joy-Anna hit the 24-week mark, sharing her progress as she posed in a black shirt, cropped jacket, jeans, and sneakers.

Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar hits a significant milestone

Hitting the 24-week mark in your pregnancy is a huge deal for women, especially those who may have experienced early pregnancy loss.

Joy-Anna Duggar lost her daughter, Annabell Elise, at 20 weeks gestation. She had to deliver her baby girl and lay her to rest without getting to experience all of the firsts with her.

Making it to 24 weeks is a big deal because this is when babies are considered “viable” outside of the womb. It’s a spot where some women feel “safe” to continue, and some of their worries melt away.

The Counting On star looked happy and healthy in her mirror selfie. Joy-Anna smiled as she put her hand on her growing baby bump, relishing the progress she had made growing her baby boy.

Joy-anna Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are due one day apart

Joy-Anna Duggar announced her pregnancy at the end of last summer and is due at the end of May. Interestingly enough, Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, are expecting their second child and are due just one day apart from Joy-Anna.

This could also be a big deal because, despite all of the Duggar children and grandchildren, there are only a few shared birthdays. Joy-Anna could deliver on a day when there is already a shared birthday. Honestly, so could Katey.

May 26 is possible for both women and their children could share a birthday with Grandma Mary Duggar and Ivy Jane Seewald. It could turn into a quadruple birthday, but it’s most likely that Joy-Anna and Katey may deliver on the same day.

Joy-Anna Duggar will likely continue to share her progress updates as she progresses with her pregnancy. She and Austin Forsyth have yet to announce a baby name, but Katey and Jed have already revealed their daughter will be named Nora Kate.

The upcoming months will be filled with baby watches for both women and maybe more pregnancy announcements, as right now, only Joy-Anna and Katey are the only two confirmed pregnancies.