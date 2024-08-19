Jana Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar wedding photo leaked

Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann on August 15, and the wedding photos are beginning to be leaked online.

The bride shared two carousels of photos, but other images have been made public.

Much of the ceremony and reception were traditional, with Jim Bob Duggar walking his daughter down the aisle as he did with all her sisters.

However, Jana’s attire and the dresses she chose for her bridesmaids weren’t exactly what would be expected at a Duggar wedding.

There has been some speculation about what Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar thought about the wedding, but at 34, what could they say to Jana to change her mind?

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite her gown choice and other wedding decisions, Jim Bob still showed off to “give her away.”

Jim Bob Duggar pans to the crowd at Jana Duggar’s wedding

As more photos of Jana Duggar’s wedding get leaked, some attendees are being shared.

Anna Duggar was spotted, and so were Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey.

The father/daughter photo of Jim Bob Duggar walking Jana down the aisle surfaced and was shared on Reddit.

He seems happy and smiling for the people he encounters while walking down to the altar, but Jana is seemingly forcing a smile.

This has been the only photo of the two shared, and it was not included in the carousels Jana shared on her Instagram or with PEOPLE.

Jana Duggar only included some of her sisters

Jana Duggar’s bridal party included many of her younger sisters and her sister-in-law, Abbie Grace Burnett (John David Duggar’s wife).

Jessa Duggar was her matron of honor, and Jinger, Joy-Anna, Johannah, and Jordyn-Grace Duggar were her bridesmaids.

Jill Duggar, who had Jana stand beside her when she married Derick Dillard, was missing. It’s unclear why Jill was omitted, but it was confirmed that she was invited to and RSVP’d to the wedding. Jennifer and Josie Duggar were also left out of the bridal party.

The decisions weren’t discussed, but there may be tension between the two eldest Duggar sisters following the release of Jill’s book. Jana has remained silent about the family’s many scandals, including both situations with Josh Duggar.

Jana will move on and head to Nebraska, where she will begin to build her life with Stephen Wissmann. The couple has been working on a house while waiting for their wedding day. Perhaps Jana becoming a mother is the next step in her journey.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.