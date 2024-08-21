Jill Duggar shares inside look at Jana Duggar’s wedding

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard did attend Jana Duggar’s wedding.

Despite the Counting On star not being a bridesmaid, she and her husband showed up to celebrate her big sister, who finally got her fairytale.

There had been speculation that Jill and Derick weren’t invited, and Jana may have been one of the siblings who stepped back from them following the release of Jill’s book Counting The Cost.

A family photo was shared, where Jill and Derick were spotted standing next to Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu. However, their children were not included in the photo.

To celebrate Jana’s marriage, the mom of three shared a carousel of photos and videos from the August 15 celebration.

The couple appeared to have a good time, too.

Jill Duggar shares Jana Duggar’s wedding program

Jill Duggar’s Instagram post included videos and photos, including a picture of the program for Jana Duggar’s wedding.

It named the bride and groom, their parents, the wedding party (minus the flower girls), and the ushers.

She captioned the share, “She’s married! Congrats to my sister @janamduggar and her husband @stephenwissmann on their wedding last week. 💞”

Why wasn’t Jill Duggar a bridesmaid?

There hasn’t been much talk about Jana Duggar’s decisions regarding her wedding.

She likely thought about what she would want when she found the man of her dreams.

Jana helped with all her sisters’ weddings, so the planning details were likely not difficult. She found her venue and pulled everything together in two months, as Stephen Wissmann proposed on June 15.

However, her choice to snub Jill and choose Jessa Duggar as her matron of honor didn’t sit well with some, mainly because Jana was a part of Jill’s wedding party.

Jessa and Jana haven’t always gotten along, but they may have buried the hatch in recent years.

Aside from Jill, only Jennifer and Josie Duggar were left out of the wedding party. It’s unclear if something more was at play in Jana’s decision, as there has been speculation she may have disapproved of Jill’s book and her appearance in the Amazon Prime docu-series about their family.

Jill doesn’t appear bothered by not being part of the wedding party. She may even have preferred it because it meant less time spent with her parents, especially after she revealed the strained relationship between her and Jim Bob Duggar.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.