Abbie Grace Burnett stuns in bridesmaid dress: ‘John David you are a lucky man’

Abbie Grace Burnett and Jana Duggar have a close bond.

The two often spend time together, as Abbie married Jana’s twin, John David Duggar.

Their friendship and sisterhood were chronicled in Counting On.

When Jana debuted her engagement ring earlier this summer, she was in Charleston with Abbie and John David.

It wasn’t surprising when it was revealed that Abbie stood beside Jana as she married Stephen Wissmann. She wasn’t her matron of honor, but she stood among the Duggar sisters just the same.

Most shared photos have been group photos, but that all changed when Abbie shared a carousel of images from the wedding.

Abbie Grace Burnett shares wedding snaps

It’s been almost a week since Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann, and Abbie Grace Burnett stood by her side.

The carousel was captioned, “What a special weekend celebrating @janamduggar and Stephen!!!”

The comment section immediately lit up with praise for Abbie posing in her bridesmaid dress alongside John David Duggar.

One commenter wrote, “Abbie, you just keep getting more and more beautiful and your children are absolutely gorgeous. John David, you are a lucky man with an amazing family.”

Another asked, “How do you look BETTER after having kids? 😍😍😍.”

Abbie Grace Burnett as a bridesmaid was a controversial choice

Despite knowing how close Abbie Grace Burnett and Jana Duggar are, the choice to have John David Duggar’s wife in her bridal party instead of her sister, Jill Duggar, was controversial.

Jana chose her adult sisters, including Jordyn-Grace, to stand beside her. Jill, Jennifer, and Josie Duggar were left out.

The new bride has not discussed her choice, but the snub has been all over social media. Abbie and Jana have a special relationship, especially since she is married to Jana’s twin.

Abbie has been integrated into the Duggar family, and she did not pose any threat of drama during the wedding or the dinner after. It’s unclear whether Jana has an issue with Jill or if some other siblings do.

John David was not part of the wedding party either. Gracie Duggar was, and Abbie shared a photo of her and her daughter in the carousel. Since John David is Jana’s twin, Stephen Wissmann’s decision not to have him as a groomsman was also controversial.

Abbie seemed to have a great time celebrating her sister-in-law and looked incredible.

