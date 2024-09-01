Will 2025 bring another Duggar baby boom?

After the big Duggar baby boom of 2019, it is time for another one.

There were several babies born in 2019 — all little girls.

Jessa Duggar welcomed Ivy Jane in May 2019, and the rest of the granddaughters were born in November 2019.

Addison (Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar), Bella (Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson), and Maryella (Josh and Anna Duggar) were all born within weeks of each other.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were due in November 2019, but their daughter, Annabell, didn’t survive.

Abbie Grace Burnett was also pregnant with her first child, Gracie, but she wasn’t born until January 2020.

Who is currently pregnant?

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are the only Duggar couple who have announced they are expecting.

Their big news was that they are expecting twin girls — a first for the Duggar grandchildren.

Who could fall pregnant?

With Jana Duggar marrying Stephen Wissmann earlier this month, we suspect they will start a family sooner rather than later. Jana hasn’t mentioned whether she wants a big family, but at least one or two children wouldn’t surprise us.

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones are engaged and will have a spring wedding. They could easily fall pregnant on their honeymoon and have a baby before the end of the year.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann did that. They had their honeymoon baby on Christmas 2022. And speaking of Jer and Hannah, we suspect they may welcome another child into the fold next year based on their pattern already.

Kendra Caldwell and Lauren Swanson are always on the maybe list regarding having more children. Kendra has four, and Lauren currently has three, but that may be their max.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth could also welcome one more, especially since Gunner is already over a year old.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald seem unsure whether they will have more than five children, but given that George’s first birthday is approaching, we won’t count her out either.

Based on what we know and what could be possible, 2025 could see another seven grandchildren added. If not seven, we think it will be close to four or five, including the twin girls already known about.

The next several months will be interesting, especially if more pregnancy announcements are made public. With many Duggar siblings living a more private life, pinpointing children can be difficult.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.