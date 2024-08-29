Jana Duggar shares sweet wedding snap featuring Joy-Anna Duggar

Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann on August 15 in front of 500 guests.

As she begins her new life as a wife in Nebraska, the Counting On star is still sharing some memorable moments from her big deal.

Family is a big deal for Jana, and she made her siblings a part of her big day, even if some weren’t a part of the wedding party.

Several Duggar sisters were Jana’s bridesmaids, and she even included Abbie Grace Burnett. Jill Duggar wasn’t part of the event, but she and her husband, Derick Dillard, attended with their three boys.

The relationship between Jana and Joy-Anna Duggar has grown strong over the years. Joy is the youngest of the first batch of sisters, and she has tried to connect with her siblings who lived at the Duggar compound, including Jana.

Their sisterly bond is strong, as evidenced in the share Jana added to her Instagram Story.

Jana Duggar and Joy-Anna pose for wedding sister selfie

Jana Duggar reshared a post from Joy-Anna Duggar’s Instagram Story (which has since expired).

It was a photo of the sisters on Jana’s wedding day, with Joy calling her big sister the “beautiful bride.”

Jana Duggar shares a snap from her wedding with her sister Joy-Anna. Pic credit: @janamduggar/Instagram

Joy gushed over how Jana looked like a “princess” in the days following the wedding. She stood by her big sister’s side as she embarked on the next part of her life away from the Duggar family.

Jana Duggar’s wedding details

Jana Duggar’s wedding was the most “normal” of all the sisters.

She held the event at a gorgeous venue, as evidenced by the many photos shared since her August 15 wedding.

Every sibling, except Josh Duggar, was in attendance. Anna Duggar showed up with her children, but only one participated in the large family photo shared on social media.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate Jana and Stephen Wissmann, and their send-off was spectacular. The couple danced and kissed in front of their guests, which was a different vibe than some other Duggar weddings over the last decade.

Moving away from Arkansas will be an adjustment for Jana, but one that many of her followers have wanted for her for quite some time. She was dubbed “Cinderella” Duggar because of the jobs she held inside the home. She helped to raise her younger siblings while her sisters got married and moved away in 2014.

It will be interesting to see whether Jana and Stephen start a family immediately, though we suspect an announcement will come sooner rather than later.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.