Joy-Anna Duggar breaks dress code at Jason Duggar’s wedding

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth attended Jason Duggar’s wedding with their three children.

Jason married Maddie Grace Jones in Newport, Tennessee. Many of their family members and friends traveled to celebrate their special day.

The wedding party was a family affair, and several of Jason’s siblings were involved.

Details have been scarce, but family members and friends are sharing more photos.

Joy-Anna shared a snap of her family standing in front of the mountain-filled backdrop as they posed for an updated family photo.

While the photo was adorable, the dress the Counting On star wore broke the dress code rules engrained in the Duggar girls’ upbringing in the Big House.

Joy-Anna Duggar wears spaghetti straps

It seems that Jinger Duggar’s freedom may have influenced Joy-Anna Duggar to reflect and take stock of her life.

Although the Counting On star has been wearing pants and jeans for some time now, this is the first time she has left her shoulders uncovered in a spaghetti-strap dress.

Joy-Anna posed with Austin Forsyth and their three children in a rust/burnt orange dress with spaghetti straps. The dress was floor-length and was similar to what the bridesmaids wore while standing next to Maddie Grace Jones.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth posing with the mountain backdrop. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Is Joy-Anna Duggar pulling away?

Not long ago, Joy-Anna Duggar talked about reading her sisters’ books. Jinger Duggar and Jill Duggar have both authored stories about their lives; though the latter was more of a tell-all about her situation, the former was about disentangling herself from Bill Gothard’s teachings.

Joy-Anna has changed her wardrobe and is becoming a little bit freer. She wore jeans to church, and this wedding outfit was another big moment.

Because of her close relationship with Jinger, it’s unsurprising that she lives differently these days. They have sold their home and moved into a rental, beginning a new phase of their life.

She was once the peacekeeper and the one who still maintained close relationships with the younger sisters. Joy-Anna didn’t move far from home and had plenty of sister sleepovers even after welcoming her own children.

Before taking a social media hiatus with her YouTube channel, she hosted a Q&A session with Jana Duggar and the younger girls.

With the recent changes, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Joy-Anna branch off and spend more time with Austin and his family, leading to a more self-expressive life.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.