Joy-Anna Duggar moved — Here’s what we know

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have moved out of the home they lived in for nearly five years.

When the Counting On couple moved in, Gideon was just a baby, and Evelyn and Gunner had yet to be born.

Countless memories had been made in that home, including sister sleepovers, vlogs filmed by Joy-Anna, and the welcoming of new babies.

While it was bittersweet for Joy-Anna and Austin, the couple has found something more suitable for their future.

It seems they have found something in the interim, as Joy-Anna revealed where they will live.

Here’s what we know about where Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth reside.

Joy-Anna Duggar reveals where she and Austin move to

Joy-Anna Duggar took to her Instagram Story to discuss what happened over the last few weeks.

She and Austin Forsyth moved two weeks ago. They kept the event under wraps, explaining that their church family helped them move and some of Austin’s family members were there.

The Counting On star confirmed they wanted more land and a farm-like home where the kids could explore and play. They have found something that will do in the interim, as they are in a rental.

However, their quest for a more permanent location is still one. For now, though, they have several of their wants included in the home they are living in now, and Joy-Anna revealed the kids are enjoying having more room.

Joy-Anna Duggar confirmed they are living in a rental. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar shares first house photo versus last house photo

In a bid to show the nostalgia their former house held, Joy-Anna Duggar shared the couple’s first photo at their home and the last one.

The contrast was so different. While living there, their family grew by two children.

Gideon was there when he was just a baby, so his childhood was spent in the house. He likely doesn’t remember anything before that.

Joy-Anna captioned the share, “WE ARE MOVING! 🏡 This is our LAST family picture in our home of almost 5 years!

We’re a sweaty mess after moving but this picture starts a new adventure!

We are so so excited to see what the next few years hold.

Swipe to see our family picture when we first moved here!🥹”

The couple didn’t share where they moved, but it is presumably close to where they were. Austin Forsyth’s parents are close, and so are Joy-Anna’s family. They joked about moving to California when visiting Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, but that clearly isn’t the case.

