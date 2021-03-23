Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Joy-Anna Duggar shares ‘sisters’ photo with Johannah and Jennifer


Joy-Anna Duggar in a Counting On confessional.
Joy-Anna Duggar shares a photo of herself along with her younger sisters. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar appears to spend plenty of time at the Duggar compound, and that includes time with her sisters who still live with Jim Bob and Michelle.

She shared a photo of herself alongside Johannah and Jennifer, two of the younger Duggar daughters. It was simply captioned, “sisters.”

The bond Joy-Anna has with her sisters has been featured on Counting On, and now, she is showing off how grown up the second wave of Duggar children really are.

How old are Johannah and Jennifer Duggar?

Before marrying Austin Forsyth, Joy-Anna Duggar was one of the older Duggar daughters still left at home. Her sisters, Jill, Jessa, and Jinger all married within a few years of each other, and then, it was her turn.

monsterscriticsreality

Aside from Jana Duggar, Joy was one of the only adult women in the house. She did plenty of chores alongside her sisters, and when she left, Jana was the single adult daughter left in the house.

Currently, both Johannah and Jennifer are teenagers. Johannah is 15 and will turn 16 later this year. Jennifer is 13 and will celebrate her 14th birthday in August. They are the older girls from the younger group of Duggar siblings, but there are still two other sisters, Jordyn and Josie.

Joy-Anna's photo with her sisters.
Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

What is Joy-Anna Duggar up to?

It has been a busy year for Joy-Anna Duggar. She welcomed her second child late last summer, and since then, she has been getting used to having two little ones.

She has admitted that things aren’t always easy, sharing some of her frustrations on Instagram and revealing she wanted to be more like her mom, Michelle Duggar.

There has been speculation that Joy-Anna isn’t happy with Jill Duggar because of her vocalizing the issues she has with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She liked a post that slammed her sister but then appeared to extend an olive branch by liking something Jill had posted.

Joy-Anna Duggar has always been close with her little sisters, including them in several things she has done since moving away from the family home. She planned a sleepover that played out on Counting On, and from there, it was clear that she loved Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn, and Josie.

As viewers wait for another season of the show to air, following the Duggars on social media will keep everyone up to date.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


