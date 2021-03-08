Joy-Anna Duggar talks parenting. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar got raw on social media over the weekend.

She and her siblings are under a lot of scrutiny in the public eye, and it is amplified when they marry off and begin families of their own.

Both Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth share photos of their children frequently on social media. Sometimes followers gush over them, and other times, they are there picking apart the decisions they have made and the situations they have shown.

The struggles of patience in parenting for Joy-Anna Duggar

On Instagram, the Counting On star revealed that she struggles in parenting when it comes to patience. Currently, Joy-Anna Duggar is a mother of two young children. Gideon turned three in February, and Evelyn Mae was born back in August 2020.

In the long-winded caption, she wrote about wanting to learn and respond to her children in a manner that was patient and kind.

A portion of the caption reads, “I am human and I have messed up more times than I can count, but I am striving to do better for them. I pray that I can become of a loving and patient mother (like my incredible momma).”

There was a lot of support shown for Joy-Anna Duggar, and that is a positive thing. She has shared the good, the bad, and the ugly with Counting On viewers, so having a raw outlook and her feelings is refreshing.

Will Joy-Anna Duggar return to Counting On?

While there hasn’t been an official announcement of a renewal for Counting On, Hilary Spivey spilled the beans that she had filmed, and the season had ended months prior. It is a safe assumption that the Duggars will be back for at least one more run on TLC.

Questions about whether Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were leaving the show surfaced last summer. Derick Dillard seemingly confirmed that the couple was following in his and Jill Duggar’s footsteps, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

In fact, Joy-Anna was caught liking a comment that slammed Jill, which led to speculation the sisters were not on good terms. It is interesting because Joy-Anna lives near Amy Duggar King, and Amy and Jill spend a lot of time together.

As of now, it appears that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will likely appear on Counting On moving forward. Neither has made any indication that they would like to walk away and they continue to spend time with the family as a whole.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.