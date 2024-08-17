Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey resurface at Jana Duggar’s wedding

Jana Duggar’s wedding brought out her siblings and their spouses.

Photos from the event celebrating Jana’s marriage to Stephen Wissmann are slowly starting to be shared.

A few Duggar siblings, including Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire Spivey, have walked away from the spotlight.

The couple announced their relationship on Counting On, in what would become the series finale following Josh Duggar’s arrest and subsequent conviction on CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material).

Justin and Claire’s courtship and wedding were not featured on television, and because of that, they seemingly stepped back from social media and settled into life in Texas.

However, Justin and Claire were spotted in one of the many images from Jana’s wedding.

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey attend Jana Duggar’s wedding

Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann on August 15.

It appears all of her siblings attended the event held in Arkansas, including her two siblings who moved away from their home state.

Jinger Duggar served as a bridesmaid, and Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire Spivey, were present.

Jeremy Vuolo shared a carousel of photos he snapped from the wedding, and number five in the bunch featured a selfie of him alongside Justin and Claire.

It’s been some time since Justin and Claire have been on social media, with their last post on Christmas 2023. Before that, it had been a year since the couple had shared anything new.

No children for Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey married in February 2021 and have not expanded their family with kids.

Aside from the newly married Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann, they are the only married couple without children.

They may have chosen to wait, or there could be underlying circumstances. Justin and Claire aren’t well known to followers or viewers, as they lead a quieter life than many of his siblings.

Justin appears with his brothers on occasion, and they visit him. They are also close to Claire’s brother.

During Josh Duggar’s trial, Hilary Spivey, Claire’s mom, attended in support of Josh and the Duggar family. They are close to the Duggars and have spent plenty of time together over the years.

We likely won’t get more information about Justin and Claire until they decide to share it. Nothing has been updated on their social media about the wedding, and even Claire’s mom doesn’t post much about the married couple.

