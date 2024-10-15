Jinger Duggar pregnant: When is the Counting On star due?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will be parents of three in 2025.

The Counting On couple announced they were expecting their third child.

There has been speculation the couple would expand their family, but they made it clear they weren’t hoping for 19 kids like Jinger’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, had.

Instead, the couple plans to keep their family on the smaller side (instead of the one Jinger grew up in) and may be done with three kids.

It wasn’t an unexpected pregnancy, as the couple hinted they may have been “trying” to expand their family.

This will be the fourth pregnancy for the Counting On star, who experienced a miscarriage while filming the show between Felicity’s birth and Evangeline’s birth.

When is Jinger Duggar due?

Jinger Duggar will welcome her third child in March 2025.

The Counting On couple exclusively revealed the news to PEOPLE, revealing Jinger was excited about not being pregnant in the summer and welcoming a spring baby.

While Jinger’s specific due date wasn’t shared, it’s likely toward the end of the month based on what she and Jeremy Vuolo told the publication.

Jeremy revealed that Jinger surprised him with a positive pregnancy test on Felicity’s birthday (July 17). That puts the time she got pregnant in mid-to-late June.

As for how the girls took the news, Jinger said, “Felicity started jumping up and down in excitement over the news. Evangeline wasn’t quite sure what to make of the news. But we are certain that once the baby arrives, she will be all about her new role as big sis.”

Jinger Duggar joins the list of pregnant Duggar women in 2025

We predicted that 2025 might be another big year for adding Duggar grandchildren.

Currently, Katelyn Nakatsu and Jinger Duggar are the only confirmed Duggar women having babies in 2025. Still, based on the recent marriages and age gaps between some other families, we suspect it may be similar to what happened in 2019.

Katey and Jedidiah Duggar will welcome twin girls in early 2025, and Jinger is due in March. She and Jeremy Vuolo did not disclose the gender of their baby and hinted it may be a surprise until delivery.

We suspect at least two more pregnancies will be announced before the end of the year, but more may be coming as 2025 is just around the corner.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.