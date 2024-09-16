Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu twins: When is Katey due?

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are the first couple to welcome twins.

They are having two little girls, revealed earlier this year when they hosted a gender reveal.

The couple married in April 2021 and have welcomed a boy and a girl.

When the twins arrive, they will have four children younger than two. Truett will turn three in May 2025, and Nora will turn two.

We haven’t seen much of the couple on social media since their gender reveal announcement, but that all changed with an update.

Katey made it to 22 weeks with their baby girls.

When is Katelyn Nakatsu due with the twins?

Jedidiah Duggar shared a few shots of his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, celebrating hitting 22 weeks into her twin pregnancy.

The share was captioned, “Made it to 22 weeks! Now to survive and thrive through the many more ahead 😅 #twins #twinpregnancy #twingirls #22weeks.”

Based on Katey hitting 22 weeks today, her due date would be February 16, 2025. That is initially right around where we suspected when they announced their big news.

The couple has not shared if Katey is carrying identical or fraternal twins. That will also affect when the baby girls arrive. Typically, fraternal twins will be born around the 38th week, based on doctor preference. Sometimes, identical twins arrive earlier to prevent other issues from arising.

As of now, it seems an early February delivery is likely. Jed and Katey have not openly discussed what they plan to name their girls, but we suspect it will be something cute.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu may have most children

With how things are going, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu could pass up Josh and Anna Duggar and have the most Duiggar grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate four years of marriage in 2025 and will already have four children by then. That is an average of one child yearly, and it likely won’t slow down anytime soon.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were in the running at the beginning as they welcomed children nearly back to back, but things have since slowed for them after welcoming their fourth.

Things appear to be going well for the couple, and Katey has less than halfway to go before she is holding her baby girls in her arms.

Jed will likely film the birth and everything leading up to it, as YouTube seems to be their favorite way to monetize things and garner attention.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.