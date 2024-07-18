Kendra Caldwell makes rare appearance for Duggar celebration

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar have chosen to live out of the spotlight since Counting On was canceled.

They were part of the next few couples taking over the show before it ended.

Joe and Kendra kept up with his family, including welcoming children back to back. The birth of their third child, Brooklyn Praise, was part of the last few Counting On episodes to air.

There has been much speculation about the couple since their drift back into a somewhat normal life.

The Counting On stars were on track to be the next Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, especially if they continued to welcome children at the pace they were.

However, a rare appearance from Kendra during Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s twin gender reveal gives us the impression she may have just welcomed her fifth child.

How many kids do Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar have?

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar welcomed three children while appearing on Counting On.

Garrett, Addison, and Brooklyn were all welcomed in front of the cameras. However, following the TLC show’s cancellation, the couple welcomed one more.

In one of the Duggar family video shares, eagle-eyed fans caught wind of the couple’s new baby, a baby boy.

Currently, the couple has four little ones; two girls and two boys.

Did Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar have a fifth child?

Given how things were going for the couple, they may have welcomed a fifth child.

However, in the gender reveal video shared by Jedidiah Duggar, Kendra Caldwell doesn’t look pregnant or to be postpartum.

She was stunning in an army green dress aligned with the Duggar dress code. Kendra is one of the wives who has fit into the family mold and is likely one of Jim Bob Duggar’s favorites in the family.

Kendra hung out with Abbie Grace Burnett while appearing in the video, and the two seemed close. It isn’t shocking, given they both were part of the new era of Counting On before it was canceled.

Joy-Anna Duggar is also close with her brother, Joseph Duggar, and the three siblings likely hang out quite a bit.

A little baby was being held at the gender reveal, which could be a new baby Kendra and Joe welcomed, but it’s unclear who the little one’s parents were. The most recent known Duggar grandchild birth occurred in February when Hannah Wissmann welcomed her second child.

It seems we may not know for sure when Kendra and Joe welcome their next child.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.