Abbie Grace Burnett gushes over John David Duggar: ‘You float my boat’

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett seemingly have one of the more playful relationships in the Duggar family.

Aside from Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, they are the couple who travel frequently and enjoy outdoor activities.

Abbie often shares photos of their adventures, which usually feature their two children, Gracie and Charlie.

Abbie and John David are always on the go, from trips to the beach to strawberry picking. With his pilot license intact, they can jet away to places that aren’t quickly accessible by car.

This time, though, the couple took their adventure to the river.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And the children didn’t appear to be along for the ride (or float).

Abbie Grace Burnett gushes over John David Duggar

It’s a safe bet that Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar have that feeling about being in love.

They are often publicly affectionate with one another and genuinely appear to enjoy spending time with one another. They often double-date with some of John David’s siblings, including Jeremiah Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, and even Jedidiah Duggar.

Abbie took a photo of the couple’s latest adventure, which happened to be kayaking down the river.

It was a selfie featuring her and her husband, and she wrote, “You float my boat!”

Abbie and John David enjoy kayaking on the river. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

What’s next for Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar?

With Counting On in the rearview mirror, John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are no longer in the public eye as they were years ago.

However, they still have quite a following and have kept their fans updated on their family on social media.

Abbie recently joined Monat, an MLM for hair care, and has been working on growing her clientele. She also has a Poshmark shop listing clothes she and Gracie have decided to get rid of or no longer fit.

They are often featured in family videos shared around the holidays or when they get together for a family campout. The cousins are all growing up together, except Jill Duggar and Jinger Duggar’s kids.

John David and Abbie have managed to distance themselves from the Duggar scandals and build their fanbases separate from those who follow the entire family. And if they are doing more scandalous things, no one is talking about it.

Their children are the stars of the show, and it seems they are okay with that.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.