John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett enjoy ‘strawberries and sunshine’ with their ‘most beautiful’ children

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are one of the more popular Duggar couples.

Critics and fans seem to agree on one thing with this Counting On couple — their children are adorable.

Gracie and Charlie have become some of the most beloved Duggar grandchildren and are often gushed over when John David and Abbie share photos of the siblings.

The Counting On couple has been enjoying various adventures this year, including a recent trip to the beach.

This time, the couple is enjoying strawberry picking with their little ones.

John David and Abbie caught some sweet moments with their little ones in the sunshine and fruit garden.

Gracie and Charlie Duggar are the ‘most beautiful’ children

Once John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett shared the carousel of images from picking strawberries, the comment section lit up with followers gushing over Gracie and Charlie Duggar.

The blonde-haired littles often get attention when their parents feature them on social media.

One commenter wrote, “You have the most beautiful children! You and John are a perfect couple.”

Another said, “WORDS FAIL ME, HOW BEAUTIFUL ARE THESE CHILDREN♥️♥️♥️”

One more gushed, “They are so cute! 😍 beautiful pics! Thank you for sharing with us!!”

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Will John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have more children?

There is always talk about which Duggar siblings will welcome more children as many continue to grow their families.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett currently have Gracie and Charlie, and they may complete their family.

Abbie was incredibly sick during both pregnancies with Hyperemesis gravidarum. It makes for an extremely miserable and possibly dangerous pregnancy. Her pregnancy with Gracie was documented on Counting On, and being so sick was what tipped Jana Duggar off to her being pregnant.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Abbie at one of the big sales the Duggar girls attend in spring and fall to get new clothes for their children. She was being helped around in a wheelchair, which immediately led to pregnancy speculation. It was weeks later that she and John David confirmed they were expecting their second child.

The couple doesn’t appear in a hurry to welcome more children, as they enjoy traveling with their little ones and adding new adventures. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if they welcomed one or two more children, especially since his siblings have bigger families.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.