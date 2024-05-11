John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett soak up the Florida sun

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are living their best life.

The former Counting On couple enjoys traveling with their two little ones.

Their latest adventure landed them in Florida, where John David mixed a little business with pleasure.

From camping to piloting his plane, John David keeps Abbie and the kids busy throughout the year.

This time, they enjoy some sand and sun as they enjoy the warm weather Florida offers.

As always, Gracie and Charlie stole the show in the family photo.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett enjoy the sunshine

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are good about keeping their followers updated on their adventures.

Most of the time, they share selfies of the family or themselves on their adventures.

When Gracie and Charlie are included, they typically steal the show as followers gush over how cute the little ones are.

The photo from Florida was captioned, “Enjoying some Florida sunshine on a work trip for John! ☀️”

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett break traditional Duggar rules

Growing up in the Duggar home came with many rules.

John David Duggar didn’t have to deal with as many as his sisters, but some things would still feel strange to mainstream children.

However, his views on some things changed when he married a working girl. When John met Abbie, she was working as a nurse. She didn’t immediately quit her job but has since left the profession.

Currently, she is a part of the Monat MLM, often sharing her details and tips for products.

The dress code aspect of things seems to be more relaxed for John and Abbie, too. In the photo shared from Florida, the couple looked ready to swim at the beach or pool.

Growing up, the Duggars didn’t typically swim much; the girls were covered nearly head to toe if they did. That wasn’t the case for Abbie or Gracie, though they were more modestly dressed.

While John and Abbie aren’t sharing as much as some of his siblings, they have done a good job keeping followers informed of what is happening in their lives. They have also appeared on some of Joy-Anna Duggar’s vlogs, which allows their fans to see them in near-real-time.

It’s unclear if the couple will have more children or if two made their family complete.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.