Abbie Grace Burnett gets backlash after her ‘announcement’ is joining an MLM

Abbie Grace Burnett teased an announcement was coming, adding that it wouldn’t be what followers thought.

Naturally, because she is married to John David Duggar, the first thought of many was that another baby was on the way. Their children Gracie and Charlie get plenty of attention, but they aren’t adding to their family — yet.

Instead, Abbie’s “big announcement” was that she was joining the Monat team.

Monat is a multi-level marketing company, and their products are focused on hair care.

The former Counting On star shared a quick reel with some before and after pictures of her hair. She talked about struggling to get her curls back in a healthy place and revealed Monat did that for her.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, her followers weren’t as happy as she probably hoped they would be.

Abbie Grace Burnett reveals new income stream

There has been speculation about the Duggar family’s financial situation after Josh Duggar got their second reality TV show canceled.

Many siblings went off independently, developing vlogs and partnering with brands for social media ads.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett had done some of that here and there, but she also added a Poshmark closet to help her get rid of unwanted clothing for her and the kids.

Now, Abbie has added selling Monat to her list of things she’s got up her sleeve. She and John David don’t seem to like the limelight, as they mostly stay in the background and share less regularly than some of his siblings. However, an MLM requires networking and selling products, so this is an interesting choice for the mom of two.

Abbie Grace Burnett slammed for joining Monat

After Abbie Grace Burnett’s announcement dropped, the comment section immediately filled up with followers’ and critics’ disapproval.

One asked, “Is this something thats sponsoring you and you get kickbacks?”

Someone else explained that Monat was an MLM, akin to a pyramid scheme.

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Another commented, “Isn’t that company a MLM, I’m pretty sure it is, you tube is full of curly girl help, that’s how I got the my curls back, not hating I just don’t approve of companies that take advantage of women and there hard work and not getting enough back ❤️”

And Josie Bates gushed, telling Abbie she was “gorgeous.”

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

James Duggar, Abbie’s brother-in-law, liked her announcement. He is seemingly the supportive one of the Duggar bunch, showing up all over social media to “like” posts.

Abbie likely didn’t get the response she hoped for, but because of the following the family has, she may do okay with the Monat business. The Sister Wives stars did well with LulaRoe, after all.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.