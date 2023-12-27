John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett show off ‘cutest littles’ for Christmas

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett shared an adorable family photo for Christmas.

Their children, Gracie and Charlie, get plenty of attention whenever they are featured on social media.

The former Counting On stars are still quite popular among followers and have managed to avoid most of the drama surrounding the family.

John and Abbie joined the show later, so the birth of their daughter, Gracie, was captured, but Charlie’s was not.

They live a semi-private life, sharing only what they want. However, they have appeared in various photos and videos from siblings who continue to use social media as a money stream.

No matter why John and Abbie share their kids, followers agree they are “cute” little ones.

Duggar fans gush over ‘cutest littles’

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett shared a family photo taken during a seemingly warm and sunny day to share Christmas wishes.

They wrote, “A very Merry Christmas to you! 🎄🎄🎄”

Immediately, the comment section blew up as fans and followers gushed over “cute” Gracie and Charlie.

One follower wrote, “You win the award for the cutest littles!!!!”

Another said, “Your kids are beyond cute !!!!”

And Jill Duggar commented, “So so cute! ❤️”

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett attend Duggar Christmas

While John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett didn’t share any Christmas photos of their own, they did attend the Duggar family Christmas at the Big House.

James Duggar shared some snaps of the Duggar Christmas, and one showed Abbie sitting next to Joy-Anna Duggar on the sofa. The two are very close, which has always been interesting since there is such an age gap between Joy and John David.

The couple does attend family events without fail. Earlier this year, a Duggar beach vacation was had in Florida. John David and Abbie were there with most of the Duggar siblings and their spouses and children.

They were also a part of the Duggar siblings’ camping trip, which took place just before Thanksgiving.

John David and Abbie will share some of the things they do in public, but as far as where they are living or what John David does for work, those things aren’t shown or discussed.

Focusing on the Duggar gatherings and their children seems to be the best option for the couple. Fans love to gush over Gracie and Charlie.

