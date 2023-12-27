A Duggar Christmas miracle — Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard spent Christmas at the compound

Do you believe in Christmas miracles?

One occurred at the Duggar compound this week when Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard showed up for the family Christmas.

This is the first year in several that they have been a part of the Christmas festivities at the Big House.

Last week, Jill revealed she received a fun gift as a stocking stuffer, so it was assumed they were spending Christmas Day with Derick’s family.

James Duggar shared some snaps of the Duggar family Christmas, and one of them was focused on Jill and Derick in the family kitchen talking to Jedidiah Duggar.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He kept the caption simple, writing, “Christmas Day 🎄”

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard show up to the Duggar Christmas

In the carousel shared by James Duggar, the fifth slide showed Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard.

While that was a huge surprise, the most shocking part was that they spoke to Jedidiah Duggar. He was the first sibling to reject Jill’s book, Counting The Cost.

Jed and Katelyn Nakatsu reportedly didn’t even want to be around Jill and Derick, and now, they are spending Christmas together once again.

It also raises the question about where Anna Duggar and her children spent Christmas. She wants nothing to do with Jill or Derick and blames them for what happened with Josh Duggar.

Jill has been open about some of her siblings having issues with her, and likely even more after she and Derick participated in the docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

Which other Duggar siblings were there?

In the other photos James Duggar shared, many other Duggar siblings were present.

Jackson Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Jeremiah Duggar, Jana Duggar, and Jason Duggar were all pictured.

Austin Forsyth and Hannah Wissmann were both pictured with the family, too. Hannah’s baby bump was visible, as she is currently the only pregnant woman in the family. Jessa Duggar welcomed her son just before Christmas, a few days earlier than her actual due date.

It doesn’t appear that Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey made the trip for Christmas with the Duggars. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo didn’t head to Arkansas. Instead, they remained in California.

It’s expected that someone may have taken a video of the Christmas Day festivities. Likely Joy-Anna or James, as they typically handle social media for the family, especially during trips or other big events.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.