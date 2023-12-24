Jessa Duggar reveals baby boy Seewald’s name

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald welcomed their fifth child last week.

The Counting On couple shared they were expecting earlier this year after suffering a tragic loss last year ahead of Christmas.

Their tie-breaker baby is a little boy, and he weighed in at nine pounds, 14 ounces.

She shared the first part of his birth story but stopped short of sharing anything about his name.

When Jessa and Ben welcomed Fern, they did something similar, which wasn’t totally unexpected.

However, in the spirit of the most wonderful time of year, Jessa shared part two of the birth story, including baby boy Seewald’s name.

What is baby boy Seewald’s name?

In true Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald style, they didn’t choose a name for their son before his birth.

They found out the gender ahead of time but didn’t tell anyone.

While in the hospital, Jessa received help from her sisters Jana, Johannah, Jennifer, and Jordyn-Grace Duggar. She scanned the room as her sisters (and Ben!) sat there attempting to help name the baby boy.

They settled on the name George Augustine Seewald for the latest member of their family.

It appeared that George was one name they really liked, as Ben mentioned it to his mom, Guinn Seewald when she was at the hospital with their other children.

Will Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have more children?

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald might be done having kids.

She mentioned that five felt like a perfect number for their family, but there was always a chance she could change her mind.

The Counting On stars have suffered two losses above their five children. Fern is a rainbow baby, and so is George.

However, they haven’t decided whether George will be their last child. Typically, they have spaced out their children. Spurgeon and Henry are closer, but the age gap between most Seewald kids is roughly two years.

Jessa didn’t mention whether she and Ben would attend Christmas at the Big House, but they will likely be there for the festivities. Jessa has been behind the camera filming the event in years past, but it may be someone different this year. We’d bet on Joy-Anna Duggar.

George Augustine is the latest member to join the Duggar family, adding to the growing number of grandchildren Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.