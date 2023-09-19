News Jessa Duggar reveals the ‘perfect family size’

Jessa Duggar hosted a Q&A session about pregnancy, homeschooling, and her children. The timing is suspicious, as Jill Duggar’s book has dominated headlines for the last week. It’s important to note that up until earlier this month, the Counting On star had not even confirmed this pregnancy, despite photos of her with a baby bump circulating the interwebs. Some of the questions she received were about the age gap between the children and whether she would be announcing the gender. However, Jessa and Ben Seewald will keep their tradition of finding out but not telling anyone else until the baby is born. The Counting On star also confirmed she would have her baby at the hospital after three home births and one planned hospital birth. Jessa has a history of postpartum bleeding, so being somewhere safe is essential. She also joked about the epidural being blissful. But the most significant information came when she revealed what she believed was the “perfect” family size. Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

How many children do Jess and Ben want?

Jessa Duggar thinks she found her magic number

Onlookers have always wondered whether the Duggar siblings would follow in Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s shows and welcome large families.

Josh and Anna Duggar were poised to meet them halfway, but with him serving over a decade in prison, their daughter Madyson might have been the last.

Jessa Duggar is pregnant with her fifth child, and one of the Q&A questions asked how many kids she and Ben Seewald would like.

She wrote, “Right now, 5 kids sounds like the perfect family size for us.”

The reality TV star joked that she and Ben have been known to change their minds.

Jessa Duggar thinks five kids are enough. Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

Is Jessa Duggar Jim Bob’s mouthpiece to Jill Duggar?

It’s been deduced over subtle hints from Jill Duggar’s book Counting The Cost that Jessa Duggar may have been the sibling who brought the offer of $20,000 to Jill and Derick Dillard when they wanted to get paid for their time on TV.

Jill and Jessa were the stars of the spinoff that popped up when Josh Duggar got 19 Kids and Counting canceled, and they both did the Megyn Kelly interview trying to downplay what happened to them.

The relationship between the sisters has seemed strained despite Jessa popping up at Jill’s home a few times. That was one of the more significant clues about Jessa bringing messages from Jim Bob.

Jessa seems to be on Pops’ good list.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.