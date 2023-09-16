Jill Duggar gets honest about siblings and Jim Bob Duggar using them against her

Jill Duggar’s tell-all Counting The Cost has given readers an inside look into the hell she experienced after asking for compensation for her time on reality TV.

When she and Derick Dillard left the show in 2017, she began to wonder about the money she never received. When she approached the topic of being paid with her father, Jim Bob Duggar, things escalated — fast.

The Counting On star revealed that once they got a lawyer involved, she began to hear from her father and siblings daily. They demanded they solve the issue “immediately,” which led to anxiety when she saw a family member pop up on her phone via text or phone call.

While she didn’t name names, it isn’t surprising that her siblings hopped on board to harass Jill and Derick about their attempt to be paid.

Jill was honest about the $175,000 she received after she retained a lawyer and was given a check, but in reality, it was only a portion of what she should have earned for the episodes and specials she appeared and starred in. After all, the spinoff after Josh Duggar got 19 Kids and Counting canceled was titled Jill & Jessa: Counting On.

So, which siblings hopped on the Jim Bob train and attempted to intimidate Jill into dropping the money fight and just keeping quiet?

Jill Duggar opens up about relationships with siblings

Jill Duggar has done an excellent job of not overstepping boundaries and keeping things open for her siblings to tell their stories.

She didn’t name-drop the siblings who took part in harassing her during the pay spat with Jim Bob Duggar, but we can deduce who a few of them were.

For those following the Duggars for over a few years, there was a meeting with Jessa Duggar and Jill after news about her spat with Jim Bob was exposed to the media. There was speculation at that time the sisters were estranged, and then they popped up sharing a drink at Jill’s home.

Based on what Jill wrote in Counting The Cost, Jessa was the sibling who brought Jim Bob’s offer of $20,000 to settle things between Jim Bob and Jill and Derick Dillard. They reportedly had 24 hours to accept the offer and chose not to take it.

Some of the other siblings who may have joined in with pressuring Jill and Derick are thought to be Jedidiah Duggar (who proved he was willing to do Jim Bob’s bidding when Jill announced her book), Jana Duggar, James Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, and even perhaps Anna Duggar.

Who does support Jill Duggar?

Amy Duggar King has made no bones about supporting Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard from the moment they exited the realm of reality TV and away from the clutches of the IBLP.

Jill’s aunt, Deanna Duggar, has also supported her niece. She resides with Amy and her husband, Dillon King.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo recently reacted to Jill’s book and showed support for her bravery in telling her story. The sisters spent time together when Jinger was in town earlier this year.

It’s been no secret that some of Jill’s siblings have become estranged from her, and it seems to be mostly the boys and their wives, with a few of the sisters mixed in.

Unfortunately, as long as they are involved in the IBLP and allowing Jim Bob Duggar to rule their lives, the relationships cannot be mended.

