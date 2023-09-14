Jinger Duggar reacts to Jill Duggar’s Counting The Cost

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, appeared on the Tamron Hall Show earlier this week.

This was their second appearance on the show, as they stopped there earlier this year when Jinger released her book about leaving the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

Since Tamron has decided to dedicate her fifth season to freedom, she welcomed back Jinger and Jeremy on the day Jill Duggar released her highly-anticipated memoir, Counting The Cost.

Duggar critics and followers have been waiting to see the family’s reaction to Jill telling her story, especially the siblings.

Dynamics have changed since Jill and Derick Dillard walked away from Counting On in 2017, and some of the sibling relationships are strained, but the sisters seem to see each other at least a few times a year.

Jinger responded positively to Jill’s book and appeared proud of her sister.

Jinger Duggar calls Jill Duggar a ‘brave girl’

While appearing on the Tamron Hall Show, Jinger Duggar was asked about her reaction to Jill Duggar releasing Counting The Cost.

She said, “Jill’s a brave girl. I think that her coming out and telling her story… I’m so glad that she’s found her voice. And I love and support her.”

Jinger also revealed that she can relate to her in telling her story, even if it was done differently. And there was acknowledgment that it had weighed on Jill’s heart for many years.

The conversation turned to how Jill said she was treated “worse than her pedophile brother,” which Jinger didn’t diminish, but she did make sure to say that it was Jill’s experience. It was almost as if she was trying to keep Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar happy while supporting her big sister.

Jeremy Vuolo also mentioned that Jinger and Jill are women of principle.

Jinger Duggar confirms her relationship with her parents is ‘complicated’

Despite trying to keep their conflicts out of the public forum, we’ve known for some time that Jinger Duggar and her parents weren’t on the best terms.

There have been attempts to thwart that notion, but it’s been clear since Jinger began wearing pants. It seems that the relationship with Michelle Duggar is better than the one she has with Jim Bob, as she has been seen with her mom on more than a few occasions.

Jill Duggar confirmed her relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar is estranged. She did mention she sees her mom a bit more, especially with holiday and birthday gifts.

Jinger and Jill both told their stories and now, the world has an inside look at what they’ve suspected for nearly a decade or more.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.