Counting The Cost — Here’s how much Jill Duggar made for appearing on reality TV

Jill Duggar’s tell-all Counting The Cost was released, and the bombshells in the book will leave readers with their jaws on the floor.

The Counting On star has told bits and pieces of her story over the last few years, including her participation in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

Initially, Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, began telling their story with Q&A videos on their YouTube channel. Then, critics realized that their critiques of the Duggar family were spot on.

There has been speculation about the motive behind Jill writing this book, and while some may think it’s to get back at her parents or shame them, the former reality TV star assured her readers that was not the case. She felt called to share her story and give a voice to those scared to speak up.

Money has been a point of contention between Jill and her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. And it’s addressed in her book in detail.

Despite filming several episodes (estimated to be over 200) and specials, Jill was never paid for her work until she confronted her father with her husband by her side.

Jill Duggar reveals the exact amount she was paid

Jill Duggar has talked a lot about not being paid for her participation in 19 Kids and Counting, Jill & Jessa: Counting On, and other specials the family filmed throughout their time on reality TV.

She also exposed the contracts they were made to sign and revealed a lifelong NDA (non-disclosure) clause in one that she and Derick Dillard refused to sign.

The couple revealed that Jill received money for her participation in the programming, but only after confronting Jim Bob and having a third party along.

For everything Jill did with the Duggar family, including her televised wedding and sharing first looks at her two older children, Israel and Samuel, she received a check for $175,000.

Derick revealed that it was around $12 an hour when broken down.

Remember that this may seem like a large amount of money, which was work for over a decade. The number of viewers Jill brought to TLC and her name being used in the spin-off title should have garnered her way more.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar release statement

Before Jill Duggar’s book release, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement.

They weren’t expected to say anything else than they did. It’s been a cookie-cutter response from the parents since Jill and Derick began talking about their experience with walking away from Counting On and the rest of the horrors experienced.

Now, the wait is on to see what the siblings say in response to Jill’s truth and where the chips will fall.

Jill Duggar’s book Counting The Cost is available for purchase where books are sold.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.