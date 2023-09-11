Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar release statement ahead of Jill Duggar’s book release

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement ahead of what is expected to be a bombshell tell-all written by their daughter, Jill Duggar.

The Counting On star was one the apple of her father’s eye. She obeyed the rules impressively and followed the orders Jim Bob laid out for her. Jill was the one who told her parents about what Josh Duggar did to her, her sisters, and a family friend.

Her book was announced earlier this year after participating in the Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets alongside her husband, Derick Dillard.

Even though Counting The Cost isn’t released until Tuesday, there have already been some serious accusations launched against Jim Bob in her book.

She admitted that releasing her tell-all would be tough for her parents and siblings, but Jill felt “called” to tell her story.

And while it’s likely we won’t hear much from the Duggar about what Jill put into words, Jim Bob and Michelle issued a very blanket and non-surprising statement.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar issue a statement

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement to PEOPLE following the release of Jill Duggar’s interview with the outlet and some bombshell excerpts from her book.

They said, “We love all of our children very much. As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love. … We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment.”

Interestingly enough, their statements after Josh Duggar’s many indiscretions were far more compassionate and less monotone.

Following Josh’s guilty verdict in December 2021, they wrote, “This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM.”

“In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support. As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”

Jill Duggar reveals she was treated worse by her father than he treated her ‘pedophile brother’

Jill Duggar gave us a glimpse into who Jim Bob Duggar is and how she was treated after questioning some of the things he did.

She and Derick Dillard chose to walk away from Counting On, which caused major conflict within the family.

The couple wrote a letter to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar expressing their concerns, and at a sit-down meeting with them, things got intense.

Jill confirmed that her father treated her “pedophile brother” (Josh Duggar) better than he treated her. It seems there was an angry confrontation and a scary moment.

There are likely more stories about the cost she and Derick Dillard endured throughout their marriage because of her parents, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), and more. Their marriage almost ended because Jim Bob put immense pressure on her to side with him over her husband.

Buckle Duggar watchers, because the coming week is about to get crazy!

Buckle Duggar watchers, because the coming week is about to get crazy!