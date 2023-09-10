Jill Duggar says she was treated worse by Jim Bob Duggar than he treated her ‘pedophile brother’

Jill Duggar is spilling plenty of tea in her upcoming tell-all.

The Counting On star shared an excerpt from the book Counting The Cost, which shed light on who Jim Bob Duggar is behind the facade portrayed on reality TV.

There has long been speculation that Jim Bob isn’t nice, especially when he feels threatened and disrespected. He likely felt both from Jill and Derick Dillard after they sent him and Michelle Duggar a letter.

While their strained relationship wasn’t made public initially, there were hints that things weren’t good between the parents and Jill.

In the book, Jill details a conversation between her parents and her and Derick after they sent the letter. It was uncomfortable between them, which escalated into something a little scarier.

So what did Jill Duggar say to Jim Bob Duggar that set him off?

Jill Duggar admits she was treated worse than her ‘pedophile brother’

Jill Duggar was once the apple of Jim Bob Duggar’s eye. She was the daughter who did as she was told and kept to herself until she finally didn’t.

She was the one to blow the whistle on Josh Duggar molesting her and her siblings. From there, things became a little more tense.

In the exclusive excerpt from her obtained by PEOPLE, Jill remembered a sit down with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar that didn’t go over well.

She wrote, “Pops’ voice was so loud in my ears. His words were like blows. I instinctively tried to protect myself and block him out. I curled up on my seat, trying to find safety in some kind of fetal position. ‘You’re guilty!’ Pops was yelling, stabbing a finger at me, standing right over me.”

And then Jill got her voice and clapped back at her father, who was attempting to intimidate her.

Jill said, “‘You want to know why I’m crying?’ My voice was cracked, my eyes burning. “It’s that you think I’m some kind of horrible person just because I wear pants and have a nose ring, and yet you see that girl outside and praise her. That’s why I’m crying, Daddy. I’m evolving and changing, just like that girl out there, but you can’t see it. You treat me like I’m a prodigal who’s turned her back on you. You treat me worse than you treat my pedophile brother.”

It’s unsurprising to learn that Jill and Derick believe that about Josh. They spoke out after he was convicted and sentenced to over a decade behind bars. Both believe justice was served, but seeing her call him a pedophile was shocking, even for Jill.

Jill Duggar’s book is set to be released on September 12

When Jill Duggar first announced Counting The Cost, it was set to be released in early 2024.

After the publisher saw the demand for the book in the presales, they bumped it up to September 12.

Many people are waiting to read this, especially those concerned about what happened in the Duggar home.

Jill isn’t afraid to hold back, and she knows this will be uncomfortable for her and the family, but admitted to feeling “called” to share her story.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.