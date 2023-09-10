Jessa Duggar confirms pregnancy — Here’s what we know

Jessa Duggar finally confirmed her pregnancy.

Everyone who follows the family knows she was expecting, and they were waiting for the “official” announcement after a photo of her at an event circled social media.

Naturally, she and Ben Seewald announced in a YouTube video because the monetization will be insane on this one, with everyone wanting to know the details.

After watching them eat for four days, share photos of what their kids were doing at the Duggar compound and a few beach photos, that was it. Michelle Duggar kept them while Jessa and Ben were away, but Johannah did most of the work with the little girls.

It was very unclear what the goal of the video was, as it was mainly focused on their trip to Destin, Florida.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So, besides an actual confirmation Jessa is expecting, nothing more came from that video.

Jessa Duggar confirms pregnancy and hints at timeline

The beginning of the video revealed Jessa Duggar showing off a positive pregnancy test on a bathroom counter.

She revealed this is their rainbow baby, and given how long it has taken her to announce, she is, at the very least, halfway through her pregnancy.

Jessa coyly added April 2023 in the video when talking about their trip away, so if that is the month she discovered she was expecting, she is likely due in December or January 2024. However, we are more inclined to think she is further along and may have a November due date.

Jessa Duggar’s timing is suspicious

The Duggars don’t do anything without thinking about it first.

Jessa Duggar has sat on this news for months and had plenty of time to announce it and show off her getaway to Florida. However, she chose this weekend.

It’s likely because Jill Duggar’s tell-all book, Counting The Cost, will be released on September 12. This was a possible distraction tactic, but it isn’t working because everyone is discussing Jill’s pre-release interviews.

Jessa has been quiet all summer, soaking up the moments with her kids and family before announcing the big news about baby number five. Everything was kept under wraps from when they found out until now.

This announcement is just the beginning of what will likely be a few days of Duggar news and surprises to combat Jill’s book. The family knows it isn’t going to be good, and the damage control is likely being planned already.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.