Jessa Duggar returns to social media after ‘good summer’

Jessa Duggar hasn’t been on social media in nearly four months.

The Counting On star went from regularly posting to radio silence as speculation about her pregnancy grew.

Earlier this year, Jessa announced she suffered a miscarriage over the holidays. It was the second for the reality TV star and her husband, Ben Seewald.

Rumors have been all over about Jessa being pregnant, and a photo circulated on social media of her with an apparent baby bump, but it disappeared rather quickly once the buzz grew.

Now that she is back, it will be interesting to see how long it takes before she confirms her fifth child.

Jessa isn’t one to typically keep her pregnancies quiet, so some critics wonder if there is more to it.

Jessa Duggar reveals ‘good summer’ with photos of her kids

Jessa Duggar returned to social media with a photo featuring all four of her children.

Henry, Spurgeon, Fern, and Ivy Jane Seewald were all featured in their own photo added to the carousel.

The caption was simple, saying, “It’s been a good summer 🤍🤍🤍🤍”

The four white hearts likely referred to her four little ones and could have been a hint to eagle-eyed followers waiting for a pregnancy announcement. Though at this point, it may be a birth announcement.

Jessa Duggar received backlash after miscarriage announcement

When Jessa Duggar revealed she had suffered a loss over the holidays, she was bombarded with comments about her choices regarding the miscarriage.

It was so bad that Ben Seewald had to come out and defend his wife from some of the comments.

The Counting On star had to undergo a procedure after learning she suffered a missed miscarriage. Because the Duggars are staunch pro-lifers, the comments about Jessa’s experience were all over the place.

That may have contributed to Jessa and Ben keeping this pregnancy a secret. Neither has commented about a new baby on the way, but after the backlash and some of the more intense comments, it isn’t surprising they would wait and make a birth announcement instead.

Our best guess is Jessa is due sometime in the next few months, but it could be earlier. Since there is no clear timeline, it’s hard to pinpoint when she fell pregnant. However, the fact that she stayed off social media for at least three months leads us to think she was waiting until she hit the mark in her journey where she felt it was time to return.

