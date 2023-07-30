Is Jessa Duggar hiding a pregnancy?

Jessa Duggar hasn’t been around much since announcing she suffered a miscarriage around the holidays.

She and Ben Seewald recently took a trip to California to see Jinger Duggar, but she didn’t appear in Jinger’s vlog or any of the photos shared.

There have been rumblings she is expecting again, but no one has confirmed that is the case.

The Counting On star uploaded a new YouTube video in honor of Fern’s second birthday and mostly avoided being on camera.

Jessa had Ben Seewald give Fern the gifts each day (as they do a present a day leading up to their children’s birthday) and remained behind the camera.

However, when Fern received the princess dress and shoes, Ben took the camera duty so Jessa could help get her little girl dressed up in her costume.

Jessa Duggar sits at the perfect angle to conceal a baby bump

When Jessa Duggar did get on camera, she was in all black and sat in a position where her long hair would hide her midsection.

Whether that was purposeful remains to be seen, but it was interesting as she knows that rumblings are sweeping social media that she is expecting her fifth child.

Jessa could have just sat that way as a coincidence, but nothing in the Duggar world is done by accident. With her being away from social media and not appearing in photos with Jinger Duggar while in California, something is definitely up.

Jessa Duggar’s two miscarriages

Jessa Duggar suffered two miscarriages in recent years.

The first was between Ivy Jane (born in 2019) and Fern (born in 2021), and the second one happened at the end of 2022.

She isn’t the only Duggar daughter or daughter-in-law to have experienced a loss, though. Jill and Jinger Duggar both experienced miscarriages, and Joy-Anna Duggar lost her baby girl, Annabell, at 20 weeks gestation. Lauren Swanson lost her first pregnancy before welcoming Bella in 2019 with Josiah Duggar.

The sisters and sisters-in-law always show up for each other in their time of need, and some of the losses played out while Counting On was still airing.

As for whether Jessa is pregnant, that remains to be seen. If she is, she may be waiting to hit a certain point in her pregnancy to make an announcement.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.