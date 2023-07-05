Is Jessa Duggar pregnant? Here’s why fans think she might be

Jessa Duggar hasn’t been on social media in almost two months.

The Counting On star posted frequently before her birthday in November and took a break around the holidays before announcing she had miscarried.

Since then, she has sporadically posted but hasn’t uploaded anything to YouTube in months. Her Instagram account was last updated on May 10, nearly two months ago.

Typically when Jessa goes silent, she is waiting to announce a pregnancy.

She shares four children with Ben Seewald — two boys and two girls. The couple suffered their first miscarriage in 2020, between Ivy Jane and Fern. The most recent one was announced earlier this year, with Jessa revealing how it affected her and her family.

With her absence from social media, she may be the next Duggar to announce a pregnancy and add to the current number of grandchildren Jim Bob and Michelle have racked up.

Jessa Duggar’s social media absence

Jessa Duggar has been the one who is constantly posting and sharing things with followers. She was the one who took over filming family events that would be put on YouTube until her brothers picked it up from her when she was struggling last year.

With no posts from May 10 on, and her last YouTube video being the miscarriage announcement, something is up with the Duggar daughter.

Ben Seewald has also been mostly quiet. Although, he did pop up on Jinger Duggar’s social media post for the Fourth of July. He ran a 5k with her, Jana Duggar, and Jinger’s sister-in-law.

Jessa wasn’t pictured with the four of them, and Jeremy Vuolo was likely behind the camera. So was she at home with the kids while hiding a baby bump?

Also, Jessa had nothing to say about the Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets docuseries, which is unusual. She typically comes out swinging against critics, as she is the family’s clapback queen.

Duggar grandchildren

When Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu announced the arrival of Nora Kate last month, that was the end of the expecting Duggar siblings.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar currently have 32 children — 16 boys and 16 girls.

It’s time for another pregnancy announcement, and Jessa Duggar is one of the siblings who could be ready to make that. Fern was born in July 2021, with her second birthday right around the corner. Jessa and Ben Seewald have welcomed kids roughly every two years, which fits their pattern.

Jessa Duggar may be waiting for the right time to reveal her pregnancy, especially after a devastating loss less than a year ago.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.