Jessa Duggar welcomes fifth child — Here’s what we know

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are officially parents of five.

The Counting On star welcomed her fifth child on Tuesday, December 19.

It was a hospital birth. Jessa labored for around 21 hours and delivered her baby after pushing only twice. The doctor didn’t even make it into the room.

She did get an epidural, but it had to be shut off so that she could get the baby to descend more. When they turned it back on, it wasn’t working, so it had to be redone.

Ahead of the baby’s birth, Jessa had guessed her newest little one would be around nine pounds.

And as she waited for labor to progress, Jessa walked the stairs at the Big House. She and Ben filmed there for a while, though she didn’t include any family members.

Jessa Duggar welcomes tie-breaker baby

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald were even with two boys and two girls before they became pregnant with their newest little one.

This pregnancy was emotional for her, as her due date (December 21) was the day they found out last year that the baby they were expecting didn’t have a heartbeat.

However, Jessa welcomed her new addition on December 19 — two days before she was actually due.

Jessa and Ben’s tie-breaker baby is a little boy, making three boys and two girls for the couple.

He was born after three in the morning, just missing sharing a birthday with his Aunt Jordyn-Grace Duggar.

And Jessa guessed his weight pretty close. Baby Seewald weighed in at nine pounds, 14 ounces. That’s right, she almost delivered a 10-pound baby!

For reference, her biggest baby was Spurgeon at nine pounds, 11 ounces.

Jessa Duggar keeps fans hanging

Jessa Duggar left viewers hanging regarding the name of baby Seewald.

The video ended just as Ben Seewald walked into the room with the kids to share that their sibling had arrived.

Jessa and Ben don’t reveal the baby’s name or gender to the family (except those she has in the room, like her mom, Michelle Duggar) until her kids know.

This is similar to what she has done in the past, and with social media being used as an income stream for her, it makes sense.

As for what the baby boy’s name will be, it’s anyone’s guess. They have been creative with names for their boys, so we expect something different and not mainstream.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.