Here’s when Jessa Duggar is due with her fifth baby

Jessa Duggar revealed she was expecting a few months ago but didn’t reveal when she was due.

However, based on clues, Monsters and Critics guessed that she would be due sometime this month or next because of how far along she appeared to be and how long she remained out of the spotlight after announcing her loss at the beginning of the year.

It’s been a quiet year for Jessa and Ben Seewald, with the couple taking time for themselves and not updating social media frequently.

When they have news to share, it’s done in a YouTube video, especially if they think the revenue will be worth the time it takes to film it.

The Counting On star did just that with a Q&A about her current pregnancy, which revealed her due date and other information that wasn’t previously known.

She may be stepping back, but Jessa is still about making the money.

Right out of the gate, Jessa Duggar revealed her due date is December 22. That is in two weeks, and right before Christmas.

She was emotional when talking about the date because it would be one year from when she and Ben Seewald learned their baby was no longer alive, and she was experiencing a missed miscarriage.

Jessa isn’t an overly emotional person, and she was brought to tears while talking about the coincidence with the due date. However, she did note that she typically goes past her due date, which could lead to a Christmas Day baby.

If she does deliver on Christmas Day, her baby will share a birthday with Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s daughter, Brynley.

More details about Jessa Duggar’s tiebreaker baby

Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, know the gender of their baby. They won’t announce anything until the baby is born, which is tradition.

The Counting On star revealed they considered switching things up for this baby but decided against it and are keeping their tradition alive.

She will deliver in the hospital again and talked about getting another epidural after experiencing it for the first time with Fern’s birth.

This baby is Jessa and Ben’s second rainbow baby, as they miscarried between Ivy Jane and Fern.

With Jessa being so close to her due date, baby watch for Baby Seewald number five is officially on as followers wait to see whether the couple’s tiebreaker baby will be a boy or girl.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.