Jessa Duggar breaks dress code while promoting latest partnership

There’s no doubt that Jessa Duggar is ingrained into following the rules Jim Bob Duggar has set.

She is the most obedient married daughter.

Jessa hasn’t strayed much from the typical dress code rules, only wearing pants a few times. However, she did decide to show her arms during a recent partnership on her Instagram Story.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had stringent rules for their daughters growing up. They needed to wear skirts or dresses that fell below their knees, no pants, and long sleeves were preferred, but shorter sleeves were acceptable.

Interestingly enough, the boy didn’t have the same restrictions. Jason Duggar proves there are no consequences to what they wear or share.

The Counting On star is currently very pregnant, so wearing a sleeveless tank top was likely more for comfort than fashion — but would Pops approve?

Jessa Duggar goes sleeveless for latest promotion

Following the cancellation of Counting On, the Duggar siblings had to get creative with marketing themselves.

The daughters were in a unique position where they had hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, with some topping a million.

Jessa Duggar dabbled with Instagram promotions for products and YouTube, though the latter has gone to the wayside over the last year.

The Counting On star’s latest promotion is a baby product, and she gives out a link to the product and a description in her Instagram Story.

Jessa wore a black sleeveless tank top while doing her video — a stark contrast to what she usually dons in these shares.

Jessa Duggar sharing her latest promo. Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

Jessa Duggar is expecting her tiebreaker baby

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are expecting their fifth child in the coming weeks.

She revealed her pregnancy a few months ago but waited until she was quite far along before sharing it with the world after experiencing a loss during the holidays last year.

This baby will be her tiebreaker, as she already has two boys and two girls.

The Counting On star won’t reveal the gender of the baby and its name before letting her family know. It also depends on how long it takes to name the little one, as it was a while for her two sons.

Jessa could welcome her little one during the holiday season. Could her baby be a Christmas baby like her brother Jeremiah Duggar’s little girl?

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.