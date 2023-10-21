Jason Duggar proves the dress code rules don’t apply to the Duggar sons

It’s no secret that Jim Bob Duggar favors his sons over his daughters.

He put strict dress code rules in place so his daughters wouldn’t “tempt” men, and they even had a code word (Nike) if someone in public was dressed in a “sinful” way.

And while the older Duggar daughters, specifically Jinger and Jill, have broken all the rules, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have not embraced their right to choose their style.

However, when it comes to the boys, Jim Bob is all in to support them — even if they are on trial for possessing and receiving Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). Yes, we are looking at you, Josh Duggar.

Jason Duggar is one of the “Lost Boys.” He falls into the bunch of boys between the older and younger set of Duggar daughters.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And it seems that going shirtless to flex in the gym isn’t against Jim Bob’s rules for his sons.

Jason Duggar flexes at the gym

Over on Reddit, someone captured a screenshot of Jason Duggar’s story where he was flexing in the gym mirror.

The Duggar son was shirtless, showing off his gym progress while standing with his buddy, Elijah Kaneshiro.

There are so many red flags from the Duggar dress code here that it’s shocking Jason would share something like this.

Aside from being shirtless, he has shorts that hit above the knee.

It seems one of the “Lost Boys” isn’t so lost anymore.

Jim Bob Duggar values his sons more

It’s been clear for years that Jim Bob Duggar wanted a son who would follow in his footsteps and carry the family after he was gone.

Initially, that was Josh Duggar. However, after his molestation scandal was made public in 2015, that all went down the drain. And even if he could have bounced back from that and the Ashley Madison leak, the CSAM charges landed him in prison for over a decade.

Jim Bob has now put his eggs in Jedidiah Duggar’s basket. He is being prepped for a political career and remains by his father’s side.

In Jill Duggar’s book Counting The Cost, she alluded to the favoritism between the boys and the girls growing up. The male children weren’t given responsibilities as the female children were.

The older Duggar daughters helped raise some younger boys, including Jason Duggar.

It will be interesting to see if Jason continues to go rogue and flex for the cameras. He seems to be spending a lot of time with Elijah Kaneshiro.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.