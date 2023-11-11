Jessa Duggar’s daughters look like ‘twins’ during ‘evening ritual’

Jessa Duggar has been more active on social media as her due date with her fifth child approaches.

She took an extended hiatus last year around this time after falling pregnant and subsequently having a miscarriage around the holidays.

The Counting On star has been sharing updated photos of her four little ones, and her girls, Ivy Jane and Fern, look just like twins.

An evening ritual the family observes is Ben Seewald reading to his little girls. They sit in his lap and next to him as he reads, and Jessa captured the moment on video.

Sharing it to her social media, Jessa used a simple caption, writing, “Their evening ritual 🤍🤍”

From there, the comment section lit up with thoughts about how much the two girls look alike and how they could be mistaken for twins.

Ivy Jane and Fern Seewald look like ‘twins’

It’s no secret that Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s girls resemble each other. Their boys are complete opposites, but Ivy Jane and Fern are similar-looking.

In the video, they are dressed in matching outfits with their hair styled the same.

One commenter wrote, “Ivy & Fern look soooo identical now (especially in this video).”

Another said, “Ivy and Fern look like twin 2 yrs apart.”

Jessa Duggar also liked one of the comments, as she seemingly agreed with the commenter.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald to welcome tiebreaker child

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald will welcome their tiebreaker child in the coming weeks.

Currently, Jessa is the only Duggar sister/sister-in-law expecting, as no one else has made an announcement. However, several of the Duggar brothers’ wives have chosen to keep their pregnancies a secret, welcoming babies without even so much as an announcement.

Their due date has not been publicly shared, but the Counting On star recently revealed she was in her third trimester. That means she has around 12 weeks before giving birth, but based on her other pregnancies, she is probably closer to welcoming her little one than that.

We’d bet Jessa will likely give birth at the end of December or very early January, making her child the first one of 2024. They typically keep the gender to themselves, and when they share it with their children and family, they will then update followers.

Whether it be a baby boy or a girl, the little one will be the tiebreaker for the Seewalds.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.