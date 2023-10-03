Jessa Duggar gives an update on her rainbow baby

Jessa Duggar confirmed her long-speculated pregnancy last month.

The Counting On star and her husband, Ben Seewald, experienced a pregnancy loss around the holidays last year.

This was the second miscarriage for the couple.

There hasn’t been much in the way of updates or any indication about when Jessa is due.

She and Ben are keeping the gender a secret as they always do.

However, Jessa decided to share a few ultrasound photos with her followers.

The caption reads, “Every heartbeat heard, every ultrasound seen, every appointment with a good report… the worries fade a little bit more. God has blessed us beyond measure, and YOU ARE SO, SO LOVED, my little one.

#rainbowbaby🌈”

Jessa chose to blackout the gestational age, typically on ultrasounds, to keep her due date private.

It is also important to note that the ultrasound was done at Baby Bliss Ultrasound NWA, an elective ultrasound place. She didn’t have the scan in a doctor’s office.

What is a rainbow baby?

A rainbow baby is a child born after a miscarriage or pregnancy loss. It signifies the beauty and hope after a storm.

Many of the Duggar grandchildren are rainbow babies.

Jessa already has a rainbow baby in Fern and will have another one in a couple more months.

This will be Jessa and Ben Seewald’s tiebreaker baby. They welcomed two boys, Spurgeon and Henry, and then two girls, Ivy Jane and Fern.

Jessa Duggar reveals the ‘perfect’ number of children

While doing a Q&A session with her fans and followers, Jessa Duggar opened up about her current pregnancy and plans for her and Ben Seewald.

The Counting On personality seems to think five is the “perfect” number of children for the couple. However, she did leave herself an out as she mentioned it was possible she could change her mind down the road.

She also confirmed she will have another hospital birth due to postpartum bleeding issues. Jessa was also excited about the epidural, as the birth of Fern was the only one she experienced that with.

It will be interesting to see how Jessa handles five little ones. They are all roughly two years apart, and Spurgeon has been a big help with his siblings.

With very little information about Jessa’s pregnancy to go on, it seems that she is due sometime this winter. The ultrasound photos suggest she is at least into her second trimester, but they may be older photos she chose to share. After all, the Duggars are excellent at diversions.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.