Jill Duggar shares ‘amazing’ Christmas gift from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

It looks like Christmas with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar is something Jill Duggar still does.

There are still a few days to go before the holiday, but Jill may have already exchanged presents with her parents.

Jill and Derick Dillard haven’t participated in the big Duggar Christmas in years, but they still get gifts for the grab bag or have in years past.

The relationship between Jill and her mom, Michelle, seems better than that with her father, Jim Bob.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Jill revealed she received an “amazing” stocking stuffer gift from her parents.

She showed off some Indonesian ramen and was super excited about it. Jill tagged the Duggar family account in her story and added a link to buy the ramen.

Jill Duggar’s complicated relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

The rift between Jill Duggar and her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, isn’t new news.

Speculation that things weren’t great began when Jill and Derick opted to leave Counting On. It was later revealed they were no longer allowed at the Duggar Big House without permission from Jim Bob.

A few months ago, Jill released Counting The Cost, delving into her complicated relationship with her parents, especially with Jim Bob.

His need for control didn’t fit the life Jill and Derick wanted for themselves and their children, which caused issues.

Things got so bad that Derick threatened a restraining order against Jim Bob after he got aggressive with Jill.

Where will Jill Duggar spend Christmas?

While Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard haven’t revealed their holiday plans, they will likely spend the holidays with Derick’s family.

His mother and brother seem to be the people they see during Christmas.

There’s also a possibility Jill could see her cousin Amy Duggar King and her Aunt Deanna Duggar. They have supported Jill’s journey and her decision to share her story and participate in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

It will be interesting to see if any of Jill’s siblings stop by to see her and the boys. James Duggar was close to his big sister and attended Derick’s law school graduation.

The coming days will likely be filled with Christmas festivities for the Dillard family, including attending church, spending time with those they love, and, of course, presents.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.