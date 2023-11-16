Jim Bob Duggar keeps tabs on family news and uses it against his kids

Jim Bob Duggar watches his children like a hawk.

His rules are extensive, even after the kids marry off and begin their own families. Well, for the daughters, at least.

There has been speculation that Jim Bob follows the news written about him and his family, but the extent he goes to when keeping tabs is a bit over the top.

Jill Duggar wrote Counting The Cost about her experiences within the Duggar household, the reality TV realm, and leaving the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

In it, Jill explained some of the encounters she experienced with her father, which were shocking (but not surprising).

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While speaking on the podcast Ask Dr. Julie Hanks, Jill and Derick Dillard discussed their relationship with Jim Bob and some contradictions.

Jim Bob Duggar uses Google Alerts

While on the podcast, Derick Dillard revealed that Jim Bob Duggar sets Google Alerts for news about the family (Hi, Jim Bob!).

He asserts that the alerts are for the entire family, even the ones who have strayed from his realm of beliefs within the IBLP.

Jim Bob reportedly got wind of Jill Duggar possibly wearing pants due to a Google Alert and confronted her about it. Even though the couple was married, he was upset his daughter may be secretly wearing pants and gave her a book about why wearing pants was wrong.

Then, a light bulb went off about the contradicting things with Jim Bob.

Derick said, “My mom wears pants, and my in-laws, Jim Bob and Michelle, would say, ‘She’s such a Godly woman. We love your mom.’ And I was like, ‘She wears a business suit, and she wears pants.'”

He continued, “And when Jill – there were rumors, and we hadn’t even said anything – and her dad pulls her aside and says, ‘Hey, I heard you’re wearing pants,’ and gave her a book on why it’s not good to wear pants.”

If that’s what happened with Jill, we can only imagine how things went over with her little sister, Jinger Duggar, when she began wearing pants, shorts, and tank tops while living her life with Jeremy Vuolo.

Derick Dillard had to threaten a restraining order to get Jim Bob Duggar to back off

During another conversation about Jill Duggar’s book Counting The Cost, it was revealed that Jim Bob Duggar became very confrontational with his daughter.

Jill was always obedient, and her marriage to Derick Dillard changed that. When she began asking questions and thinking for herself, things got intense.

Jim Bob no longer contacts his daughter one-on-one; when she does see him, it’s always with other family members around. It was revealed that Derick had to threaten to get a restraining order against Jim Bob on behalf of Jill.

They are currently estranged, though there is hope for reconciliation.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.