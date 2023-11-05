Jinger Duggar shares ‘sisters’ throwback featuring Anna Duggar

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been married for seven years.

Much has changed since then, especially the family dynamics.

To celebrate her seventh wedding anniversary, Jinger shared a photo from her special day, which featured several of her sisters in various colored bridesmaid dresses.

She wrote “sisters” on the photo share, but missing were Jennifer and Jordan-Grace Duggar.

Anna Duggar was by Jinger’s side on her wedding day, along with her older sisters, Joy-Anna Duggar, Johannah Duggar, and Josie Duggar rounding out the bridal party.

Would Anna still consider Jinger her sister today?

Jinger Duggar remembers her “sisters” bridal party. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar walks a fine line with the Duggar family

Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo and moved straight to Laredo, Texas.

From there, things changed for the Duggar daughter. She began thinking outside of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) box and changed up her wardrobe.

Wearing pants rocked the Duggar world and started to cause issues between Jinger and her parents.

Throughout that, she remained friendly with all of her sisters and even Anna Duggar and the kids. Despite what Josh Duggar did to her and her sisters, she remained quiet about everything until she couldn’t anymore.

Jeremy spoke out against Josh on the couple’s behalf when he was convicted of receipt and possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). That likely didn’t sit well with Anna. However, she never spoke out against the Vuolos, just Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo begin their own legacy

Seven years of marriage has brought about much change for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo.

They moved to Los Angeles in 2019 after starting in Laredo, Texas.

Jinger has developed her own sense of style, becoming the fashionista of the Duggar family. She wears jeans, shorts, pants, spaghetti-strapped dresses, and her shoe collection is unmatched.

From an attempt at a podcast to books written, Jeremy has been by Jinger’s side through everything. They have stayed away from Arkansas for the most part, with some of her siblings coming to visit them semi-frequently.

Their daughters are no longer shown on social media with their faces visible, allowing them privacy. Felicity was a part of Counting On, and Evangeline Jo was born just before TLC canceled the show.

Jinger has been very upfront about deconstructing from the IBLP in her book. She did her best to avoid negative comments about her parents so she wouldn’t be completely disconnected from the family.

She may have the photo of her “sisters,” but it would be interesting to see where Anna and Jinger stand today.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.